Canada, U.S. Discuss Further Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada's Ministry for Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly and United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken have discussed further support for Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression.

Global Affairs Canada said this in a statement following Melanie Joly's visit to Washington, Ukrinform reports.

“As Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine nears the end of its second year, Minister Joly and Secretary Blinken also spoke about continued support for Ukraine and their fight for freedom,” the statement says.



It is noted that the interlocutors also discussed“the strength of the Canada-U.S. relationship and its importance to security and prosperity in the region and around the world.”

“Minister Joly and Secretary Blinken also discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict and the urgent need to secure the release of hostages, increase humanitarian aid into Gaza, and advance efforts towards lasting peace through a two-state solution,” the statement says.

Canadian soldiers show how they train Ukrainian defenders in demining

As reported by Ukrinform, the US Senate passed a $95.3 billion national security bill that includes more than $60 billion for Ukraine, as well as funding to other US allies and partners. The bill still needs to be voted on in the House of Representatives to become law.