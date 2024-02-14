AFU Destroy Over 12,000 Enemy Armored Combat Vehicles Since War Began

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed more than 12,000 Russian armored combat vehicles.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said this in a post on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

"Since February 24, 2022, 12,000 units of Russian armored vehicles have been destroyed. An average of 500 units per month," the report says.

As reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 27 units of enemy armored vehicles on February 12.

