War Update: 71 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update posted on Facebook

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched air strikes on Kruhle of the Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region; Terny, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Orlivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Staromaiorske of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Dolynka, Zhovta Krucha, Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia region; Krynky of the Kherson region.

More than 100 settlements in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy keeps military presence in the border area, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions and increasing the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks in the Yampolivka area in the Donetsk region and the Bilohorivka area in the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back enemy attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are firmly holding the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. In the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 20 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka area and 4 more attacks near Nevelske of the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the help of aircraft, attempted to improve the tactical situation 27 times.

In the Novopavlivka sector, no enemy offensive operations were recorded.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled three enemy attacks east of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold positions, repelling enemy attacks. Despite significant losses, the enemy is attempting to dislodge Ukrainian units out of their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out five unsuccessful assault operations.

“At the same time, Ukrainian warriors continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, weakening the enemy along the entire front line,” the General Staff said.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck 11 enemy manpower clusters, 1 command post, and 3 anti-aircraft missile systems.

For their part, Ukrainian missile troops struck four enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, seven artillery vehicles, three air defense systems, three command posts, two ammunition depots and one EW system.