Three People Killed, 12 Injured In Nighttime Shelling Of Selydove

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three civilians were killed and 12 others were injured in Russian nighttime attacks in Selydove of the Donetsk region.
The Selydove City Council said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.
On the night of February 14, Russian troops shelled civilian objects in Selydove.
Nine apartment blocks and buildings of the central city hospital were damaged.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian invaders shelled Selydove twice on the night of February 14.
