Kremlin clarifies why Putin talked to Carlson

(MENAFN) In a strategic move aimed at shaping public opinion in the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a two-hour interview with conservative American journalist Tucker Carlson.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that the interview, primarily centered on Moscow-Kiev relations, provided a significant platform for Putin to be heard by Western audiences.



Speaking to the TASS news agency on Saturday, Peskov emphasized that the interview's purpose was not necessarily to garner universal support but to ensure that Putin's perspective reached a wider audience. Despite the interview amassing over 100 million views in just one day on Carlson's X account (formerly Twitter), Peskov cautioned against interpreting the numbers as unequivocal support, stating, "The main thing for us is that our president is heard.



And if he is heard, this means more people will think about whether he is right or not. They will think, at least."



The spokesman highlighted Putin's acknowledgment during the interview that countering Western propaganda is challenging, attributing media dominance to the United States and Britain. Putin asserted that the Anglo-Saxons control major media outlets, including broadcasters and newspapers. In response, Peskov stressed the importance of providing people with the opportunity to acquaint themselves with Russia's point of view. He deemed the interview with Carlson as a valuable chance to present alternative perspectives amid what Putin referred to as the overwhelming influence of Western media.



As the interview gained widespread attention, the Kremlin's calculated move raises questions about the influence of media narratives in shaping global perceptions. The article explores the significance of Putin's engagement with a conservative American journalist, delving into the potential impact on Western views regarding Russia and its policies. It examines the challenges posed by Western media dominance, as acknowledged by Putin, and the Kremlin's efforts to navigate these obstacles through unconventional platforms.



By analyzing the dynamics of this interview and the reactions it garnered, the article aims to provide insights into the evolving strategies employed by political leaders to influence public opinion on the international stage. The nuanced discussion explores the broader implications of such diplomatic communication, emphasizing the complexities of information warfare in an era dominated by media saturation.





