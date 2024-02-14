               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Gas Pipeline Explodes In Iran


2/14/2024 1:10:39 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. An explosion has occurred on the main gas pipeline in the Iranian city of Borujen, Trend reports.

According to the information, the explosion was followed by a fire. Information about the victims was not provided.

The mayor of the city of Borujen said that the gas supply had been stopped in this part.

Rescue and fire brigades are working at the scene.

