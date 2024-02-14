Gas Pipeline Explodes In Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. An explosion has
occurred on the main gas pipeline in the Iranian city of Borujen,
Trend reports.
According to the information, the explosion was followed by a
fire. Information about the victims was not provided.
The mayor of the city of Borujen said that the gas supply had
been stopped in this part.
Rescue and fire brigades are working at the scene.
MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107849325
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.