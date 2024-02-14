Cargo Transportation In Kyrgyzstan Increases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 14. Cargo
transportation by all modes of transport in Kyrgyzstan reached
51.033 million tons in 2023, which is a 15 or 6.8 million
tons more than the same period in 2022 (44.27 million tons),
Trend reports.
According to the Kyrgyz National Statistical Committee,
automobiles transported 41.291 million tons of goods, while
railways transported 9.3 million tons.
Pipeline transportation was used to deliver 355,000 tons of
cargo. Air transport was the least used, moving only 12,600
tons.
The overall cargo turnover for all means of transport in 2023
was 2.632 billion tonne-kilometers, an 8 percent increase over
2022.
In December 2023, cargo traffic in Kyrgyzstan grew by 16.6
percent compared to December 2022 and 3.5 percent compared to
November 2023. Individual enterprises handled approximately half of
all cargo transportation.
