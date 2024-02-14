Israeli Minister Blocks US Aid Supplies To Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Israeli Finance
Minister Bezalel Smotrich has blocked the delivery of flour from
the United States to the Gaza Strip because it was intended for the
UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), informed
sources says, Trend reports.
According to the minister, there is unanimity in the Israeli
cabinet on the need to prevent aid from falling into the hands of
Hamas, and he is using his powers to ensure this.
US and Israeli officials confirmed that Smotrich ordered the
flour shipment blocked after learning it was destined for UNRWA.
The minister instructed Israeli customs not to release the shipment
as long as the recipient was UNRWA.
MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107849322
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.