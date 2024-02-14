               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israeli Minister Blocks US Aid Supplies To Gaza Strip


2/14/2024 1:10:39 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has blocked the delivery of flour from the United States to the Gaza Strip because it was intended for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), informed sources says, Trend reports.

According to the minister, there is unanimity in the Israeli cabinet on the need to prevent aid from falling into the hands of Hamas, and he is using his powers to ensure this.

US and Israeli officials confirmed that Smotrich ordered the flour shipment blocked after learning it was destined for UNRWA. The minister instructed Israeli customs not to release the shipment as long as the recipient was UNRWA.

