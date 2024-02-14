Poland Keen To Invest In Number Of Uzbek Industries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 14. Poland
discussed the possibility of attracting investments and advanced
technologies in Uzbekistan's mining, textile, and pharmaceutical
industries, Trend reports.
This was discussed at a meeting between representatives of
Uzbekistan's Embassy and the State Secretary of Poland's Ministry
of Development and Technology, Jacek Tomczak.
During the meeting, the sides discussed matters related to the
development of trade, economics, and investment cooperation between
the two countries.
It was noted that Uzbekistan is an important, promising, and
long-term partner of Poland in the Central Asian region, and the
Polish side is interested in further expansion of mutually
beneficial partnerships in trade, economics, and investment
spheres.
They also discussed matters facilitating the entry of Uzbek
citizens into the Polish labor market, in particular the
development of a relevant bilateral agreement.
Meanwhile, as per data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency,
bilateral trade turnover with Poland amounted to $400 million in
2023, of which exports amounted to $88.9 million and imports to
$311.6 million.
In addition, Uzbekistan expects an increase in the number of
tourists from Poland in 2024. As was revealed during the visit of
the Polish Chamber of Commerce to Uzbekistan, the volume of tourist
influx is expected to reach 2,000.
MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107849321
