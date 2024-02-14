Iranian Currency Rates For February 14

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 14, Trend reports. According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 15 currencies increased in price and 23 decreased in price compared to February 13. The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,020 rials.

Currency Rial on February 14 Rial on February 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,937 53,039 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,384 47,945 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,974 4,032 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,941 3,999 1 Danish krone DKK 6,040 6,071 1 Indian rupee INR 506 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,243 136,406 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,038 15,033 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,865 28,116 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,372 5,371 1 Omani rial OMR 109,095 109,085 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,963 31,253 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,453 25,769 1 South African rand ZAR 2,199 2,218 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,367 1,368 1 Russian ruble RUB 461 461 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,207 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,129 27,455 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,097 31,243 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,290 38,277 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,342 1,341 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,579 31,629 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,681 8,663 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,840 5,839 100 Thai baths THB 116,517 116,946 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,813 8,806 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,341 31,600 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,020 45,247 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,372 9,369 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,849 15,850 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,686 2,698 1 Afghan afghani AFN 571 570 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,844 12,843 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,681 24,677 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,951 75,010 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,835 3,846 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,016

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 460,075 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,212 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 425,645 rials, and the price of $1 is 397,092 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 552,000–555,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 592,000–595,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur