A Journey From Dumpster Diving To Triumph

Mal Wrenn Corbin's extraordinary tale of resilience, laughter and survival is interwoven with mythology in her newly released memoir Raising Wrenns.

BOSTON - When Mal Wrenn Corbin was growing up in the Main South neighborhood of Worcester and crash-landing in house after house like true wrens?her family's nutty avian namesake –people said, "The only way to get out of Worcester is in a body bag." Raising Wrenns: A Memoir recounts her trips back to Worcester following the deaths of the men in her family: her father was shot, and later, her brother committed suicide by jumping off a roof.

On these trips she revisited the shoddy apartments where her family once lived, recalling her macabre yet occasionally humorous childhood memories of the streets where they fought fiercely and birdlike for survival. The book is framed by fantastical and scientific stories that draw parallels between her family's traits and those of wrens-known for their fierceness, loudness, and competitiveness. It also presents a creative history of Worcester, a former factory town marked by poverty, addiction, and violence-a cycle she, unlike her brother and father, managed to escape.

Wrenn Corbin noted, "Many readers today can identify with the childhood trauma that can result from family dysfunction, especially when coupled with poverty and addiction. In this memoir, I return to my roots to examine those memories through the uniquely fresh perspective of the childhood lens and the lives of wrens. I invite readers to join me on this journey."

The timely memoir will inspire, inform and entertain readers through its riveting and imaginative true story of resilience and survival. She artfully blends vividly engaging storytelling with keen insight, psychological and scientific understanding and uplifting humor. Faced with daunting life challenges and enduring devastating personal events, Wrenn Corbin not only persevered and survived, but became the self-empowered and successful woman she is today.

Join her as she recounts her remarkable journey, growing up in an environment marked by chaos, crisis, and struggle that parallels the lives of wrens fighting for their place in the wild.

SDP Publishing Solutions, LLC released Raising Wrenns: A Memoir in both paperback and Kindle versions.

About Mal Wrenn Corbin – Author Mal Wrenn Corbin was born in Worcester, MA and after a turbulent childhood, went on to become a first-generation college graduate. After receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree at Dartmouth College, she went on to earn her Master of Education degree at Boston College. Today, Wrenn Corbin works as a business development professional for a leading financial services firm. She lives with her husband and 19-year-old son in Duxbury, a bedroom community nestled between Boston and Cape Cod along the Massachusetts shoreline.