Chetu Foundation Insprires SDBVM School Students With '12Th Fail' Screening On Republic Day

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 13, 2024 5:32 am - Foundation Showcases Uplifting Film of How One Man Overcame Life's Struggles to Become a Police Service Officer

The Chetu Foundation, the non-profit entity of Chetu, a global award-winning software solutions and support services provider, on Jan. 29th hosted a special screening of the critically acclaimed and uplifting movie "12th Fail" for students at the Sanatan Dharam school (SDBVM) on Republic Day.

Chetu team members joined the students to watch the film, which tells the true story of the Indian Police Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame academic failure to become a respected police officer.

"The film's message of perseverance and resilience aligns with the Chetu Foundation's values of empowering children through inspiring stories and important life lessons. We want to make a positive impact on society and the people in it," said Shaili Bansal, executive director of the Chetu Foundation. "By organizing events like this, we hope to instill values that go beyond the classroom to foster the growth and development of the next generation."

The Chetu Foundation, which has adopted the SDBVM, a leading educational school in India, has supported the school financially, and team members often attend school events as role models.

Here are three programs the Chetu Foundation has supported at SDBVM:

Attended and financially supported a Science Exhibition.

Hosted a field trip for the students who visited Chetu's facilities in Noida, India.

Donated uniforms to the school for the underprivileged children.

For more information about the Chetu Foundation and its charitable initiatives, please visit

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global award-winning software solutions and support services provider. Employing over 2,800 software experts across the globe, Chetu is propelled from its three main software development centers located in Sector 63, Noida. Featuring over 169,000 square feet of development space, these state-of-the-art facilities provide the ideal setting for developers to work on the latest software solutions and rapidly advance their careers. Aside from offering superior development environments and a complimentary Skill Development Center for the local community, Chetu's Noida centers also feature modern amenities and programs such as gyms, cafeterias, and company-sponsored clubs to further promote the growth mindset of the Chetu family. For more information and to see current career opportunities, visit

About The Chetu Foundation:

Founded in 2018, The Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global provider of software solutions and support services. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, The Chetu Foundation's mission is based on the principles of "Empowering Children," "Improving the Quality of Life," "Giving Back to Communities," and "Creating and Sustaining Change."

Media Contact:

...

954-342-5676