Lauren Edwards Private Equity Group Announces Strategic Investment In Yama Industrials, Inc

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 13, 2024 4:12 pm - Lauren Edwards PE invests in Yama Industrials for digital enhancement and market strength. The partnership provides access to advanced infrastructure modernization capabilities, expanding cloud and data resources.

NEW YORK - Feb. 13, 2024 - PRLog -- New York, NY - Lauren Edwards Private Equity Group (PEG), a leading technology-focused private equity firm, announced today that it has finalized and taken a stake in Yama Industrials, Inc., a cutting-edge information technology consultant, advisory, and solutions provider. The investment, which marks the beginning of a strategic partnership between the two companies, is effective as of Q1 2024 after talks throughout 2023.

This acquisition is a testament to Lauren Edwards' commitment to supporting its portfolio companies through their continued marketplace growth. The investment in Yama Industrials will enable Lauren Edwards to bolster its internal back-office technology infrastructure and enhance its position in the digital landscape. The partnership will also provide Lauren Edwards with access to Yama Industrials' advanced infrastructure modernization capabilities, further strengthening its arsenal of cloud infrastructure and data resources.

The acquisition aligns with Lauren Edwards' overarching strategy in hybrid cloud and AI infrastructure investments, where the company is actively expanding its footprint. The partnership will also enable Lauren Edwards to address the growing demand for rapid business transformation, providing its portfolio companies with the tools and expertise they need to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

"We are thrilled to welcome Yama Industrials to the Lauren Edwards family," said a spokesperson for Lauren Edwards PEG. "Their proven track record and expertise in hybrid cloud and AI solutions make them an ideal partner for us. We are confident that this strategic investment will deliver significant benefits to both ourselves and our portfolio companies and help them stay ahead of the curve in the digital transformation race."

As part of the partnership, Lauren Edwards will be using the label "powered by Yama Industrials Infrastructure" to highlight the collaboration and the benefits it brings to Lauren Edwards' own back-office and portfolio companies.

DeVillamil, CEO/President of Yama Industrials, will continue to lead the company and additionally work closely with Lauren Edwards as the group's (Strategic Technology Advisor) during the transition and to further drive and foster growth and innovation. "We are excited to partner with Lauren Edwards and leverage their resources and expertise to take the company to the next level," said DeVillamil. "Together, we can achieve great things and make a lasting impact on the technology industry."

