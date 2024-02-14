Revolutionary Purdue Student Housing: Alight West Lafayette Offers Modern Convenience!

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 13, 2024 10:14 pm - Alight West Lafayette is revolutionizing student housing, offering an unparalleled blend of modern comfort and convenience for students at Purdue University.

West Lafayette, Indiana: Alight West Lafayette is revolutionizing student housing, offering an unparalleled blend of modern comfort and convenience for students at Purdue University. Strategically situated near the heart of campus life, Alight West Lafayette provides students with more than just apartments; it offers a vibrant community designed to enhance the student experience.

Alight West Lafayette offers modern 2 and 4-bedroom furnished apartments near Purdue University. With per-person contracts, roommate-matching, and essential amenities like full kitchens and private bathrooms, students can enjoy convenient and comfortable living.

Alight West Lafayette sets itself apart with a wide range of community amenities tailored to students' needs. Residents can stay active with access to a fitness center, swimming pool, basketball court, and more. For relaxation and socializing, the clubhouse and outdoor lounge areas provide ideal spaces. Additionally, a pet-friendly policy in select units welcomes animal companions. Understanding the demands of student life, Alight West Lafayette offers a private shuttle service to Purdue University, facilitating a hassle-free commute for residents.

For more information or to schedule a tour of Alight West Lafayette's student apartments near Purdue University, please visit our website or contact our leasing office at (765) 276-7700.

About Alight West Lafayette: Alight West Lafayette is a premier student housing community located near Purdue University, offering a unique blend of comfort, convenience, and community. Designed with students in mind, Alight West Lafayette provides modern amenities and services to enhance the student living experience. From its contemporary apartments to its vibrant community atmosphere, Alight West Lafayette is committed to providing students with an exceptional place to call home.

Company: Alight West Lafayette

Address: 2243 Sagamore Parkway W

City: West Lafayette

State: Indiana

Zip Code: 47906

Telephone Number: (765) 276-7700

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .