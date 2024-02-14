Sandeep Marwah Launches New Books By Indian-Origin Foreign Nationals

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: A momentous occasion unfolded at Marwah Studios in Noida Film City as Indian-origin foreign nationals, eager to delve deeper into the intricacies of India's media and entertainment industry, gathered for a special event. Hosted as part of their homecoming to India, the event witnessed the unveiling of two remarkable books authored by esteemed individuals from across the globe.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the President of Marwah Studios, graced the occasion with his presence and shared his thoughts on the significance of these literary works. Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to launch the books, Dr. Marwah released Dr. Satish Raiï¿1⁄2s ï¿1⁄2The Age of Truthï¿1⁄2 from Australia and Dr. Shardhanand Harinandan Singhï¿1⁄2s ï¿1⁄2Homogenization In Multiculturalityï¿1⁄2 from the Netherlands. In doing so, he not only acknowledged their contributions but also highlighted the enriching exchange of ideas between nations.



ï¿1⁄2This momentous occasion adds to the legacy of Marwah Studios,ï¿1⁄2 remarked Dr. Sandeep Marwah, underscoring the institutionï¿1⁄2s commitment to fostering global dialogue and collaboration. He also presented the guests with his own books, showcasing the rich tapestry of accomplishments and accolades associated with Marwah Studios.



During the event, Dr. Marwah provided the visiting delegation with a comprehensive overview of Marwah Studios and AAFT University, detailing their diverse range of activities and initiatives. He particularly emphasized the upcoming Global Festival of Journalism scheduled to take place from 12th to 14th February, inviting the guests to partake in this celebration of media and storytelling.



The event was attended by a distinguished gathering, including Rajnesh Lal from Australia, Aslam Khan from Mumbai, Suniti Maharaj from Florida, USA, and Vidya Gangadeen from London, UK. Their presence underscored the international scope of the event and the shared passion for promoting cultural exchange and understanding.



As the books find their way into the hands of readers around the world, they are poised to become valuable contributions to the literary landscape, bridging continents and fostering greater cross-cultural appreciation.



Company :-Marwah Studios

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+911204831143