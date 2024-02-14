ICMEI Congratulates High Commissioner Of Sri Lanka On Independence Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) extends warm congratulations, along with the entire art and culture fraternity of India, to Her Excellency Kshenuka Dhireni Senewiratne, the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, and the people of Sri Lanka on the joyous occasion of their Independence Day, celebrated on the 4th of February.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI and Marwah Studios, expressed his heartfelt sentiments on behalf of the organization, acknowledging the significance of this momentous day for Sri Lanka. He emphasized the importance of fostering cultural ties and mutual understanding between nations, highlighting the role of art and culture as powerful agents of friendship and goodwill.



The Indo Sri Lanka Film and Cultural Forum, under the auspices of ICMEI, remains committed to its mission of enhancing bilateral relations and promoting cultural exchange between India and Sri Lanka. Through various initiatives and collaborative efforts in the realm of arts, cinema, and culture, the forum endeavors to strengthen the bond between the peoples of both nations, fostering enduring ties of friendship and cooperation.



As India and Sri Lanka continue to share historical, cultural, and socio-economic linkages, ICMEI reaffirms its commitment to nurturing these bonds and working towards a future of shared prosperity and harmony between the two countries.







