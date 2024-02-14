(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 14 (KUNA)

1961 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree that regulated the documentation of official minutes.

1987 -- Abdulwahhab Al-Othman, a famous skipper, known locally as Nokhetha, passed away at 82. He was named leader of skippers, or sheikh Al-Nowakhtha, for traveling for most of West Indian ports and was considered a reliable source of history of sail ships.

2000 -- Hamad Al-Saqer health center opened in Adailiya Area. The KD-two-million center was built on 6,205 square meters.

2001 -- Crown Prince Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah formed State of Kuwait's 20th government, which included 15 ministers including four parliament members.

2004 -- State of Kuwait hosted the first coordination meeting of parliaments and Shura Councils of the Gulf Cooperation Council's countries.

2005 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree that regulated inspection measures of weapons, ammunition and explosives.

2012 -- Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah formed State of Kuwait's 30th government, which consisted of 15 ministers including on MP. The Amir accepted the government's resignation on July 1 following a ruling by the Constitutional Court that annulled results of legislative elections, held on February 2, 2012.

2018 -- State of Kuwait hosted an international conference for the reconstruction of Iraq in which donors pledged USD 30 billion. The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah pledged USD one billion in loans and another USD one billion for reconstruction investment.

2022 -- The Kuwaiti cabinet took a decision to bring back 100 percent of the workforce at all government departments as of March 13, 2022 in accordance with a plan to loosen COVID-19 restrictions. (end) bs