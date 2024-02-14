Cold Weather, Heavy Rainfall Anticipated Until Saturday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 14 (Petra) – A significant temperature drop and the arrival of a cold and humid air mass, coupled with an air depression centered over Cyprus, are expected to affect the Kingdom on Wednesday.These weather conditions will result in a cold, cloudy, and rainy atmosphere prevailing throughout most areas.As per the latest report from the Jordan Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in parts of the western regions, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail, leading to the formation of torrents in valleys and low-lying areas.Additionally, active westerly winds are forecast, causing dust, especially in the desert regions.The report also highlighted a gradual weakening of the rain chances, accompanied by colder weather and moderate to active southwesterly winds.The weather service issued a warning about the potential dangers of torrential rains, rising water levels, and their flow in valleys and low lands, particularly in the northern and central regions of the Kingdom.Slippery road conditions are expected in rain-affected areas, and low clouds touching the surface of the earth above the highlands may reduce horizontal visibility.Furthermore, desert areas are at risk of reduced visibility due to dust.Thursday's weather will continue to be cold and partly cloudy, with increasing cloud cover and renewed rainfall expected in many areas during the afternoon.Heavy precipitation, at times accompanied by thunder and hail showers, is anticipated, especially in the southern regions, including the city of Aqaba.This could lead to the formation of floods in valleys and low-lying areas, including Aqaba.By nighttime, the chances of rain will diminish in the northern and central regions, while southwesterly to westerly winds will be moderate, occasionally becoming active.Friday is expected to bring a slight temperature drop, with cold, cloudy, and rainy conditions prevailing in many areas.Heavy rainfall, occasionally accompanied by thunder and hail, is anticipated, particularly in the western parts of the country. The wind will be brisk and northwesterly.Saturday's weather is forecast to see a slight rise in temperatures, with a cold and partly cloudy to cloudy sky. Rain showers are expected in the northern parts of the Kingdom and some central regions. The wind will be brisk and northwesterly.Today's peak temperatures will be between 9 and 13 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 6C or even 4C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 21C and lows of 12C.