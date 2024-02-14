(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Souk Deeritna @ RAW Coffee: A Palestinian-Inspired Iftar Experience This Ramadan 2024







Dubai, United Arab Emirates - This Ramadan, RAW Coffee Company is thrilled to announce an Iftar event, 'Souk Deeritna @ RAW Coffee,' in collaboration with Dish Catering & Events, known for their gourmet menus and exceptional event services, and Deeritna Catering, celebrated for their authentic Levantine and Palestinian cuisine. This unique partnership aims to create an Iftar experience under the theme 'Let's Bloom in Hope,' symbolizing resilience and beauty with a focus on tradition, taste, and cultural heritage.

The event's decor will feature a showcase of local Palestinian artists, ensuring the theme of hope and endurance is woven through every aspect of the Iftar, creating a visually appealing and uplifting atmosphere for all attendees.

The menu, inclusive of VAT is priced at AED 195 for adults and AED 120 for children aged 6-12, will offer a rich selection of authentic Palestinian dishes, including live cooking stations, traditional salads, cold and hot Mezza, main courses presented and finished right at table side, and a variety of desserts that cater to all tastes. Special floral-infused beverages and traditional drinks will complement the culinary experience, aligning perfectly with the theme of the event.

In addition to the exquisite dining experience, 'Souk Deeritna @ RAW Coffee' will offer engaging activities for families, including kids' workshops post-Iftar on weekends featuring storytelling, arts and crafts, and face painting.

The event will also serve as a platform to showcase Palestinian art and merchandise, including tote bags, shirts, and pantry items from Deeritna, enhancing the cultural experience and providing guests with a unique opportunity to support Palestinian artisans and businesses.

The collaboration between RAW Coffee Company, a pioneer in the UAE's specialty coffee scene known for its high-quality coffee and commitment to sustainability; Dish Catering & Events, with their innovative approach to catering and bespoke events; and Deeritna Catering, specializing in dishes that tell a story of tradition and heritage, promises to provide guests with an unforgettable Iftar experience. Combining culinary artistry, cultural appreciation, and community engagement, this event is set to be more than just a meal but a celebration of Ramadan's spirit.

Set to run throughout the holy month of Ramadan, six days a week with Mondays off, the event is designed to be family-friendly and suitable for corporate bookings, with a portion of the sales being donated to Tarahum for Gaza through Red Crescent UAE. For bookings, guests can call or WhatsApp 0526988428. Guests will enjoy the convenience of spacious parking directly in front of the caf.