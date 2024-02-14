(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Escape to Paradise as InterContinental Maldives unveils Eid Getaway 2024 Offer







Savour Maldivian bliss and enjoy a 20% discount on best available room rates, daily breakfast and dinner, a 60-minute couples treatment at The Spa, a breathtaking dolphin or fishing excursion, and so much more





Valid on stays of 3 nights or more from April 6th to 16th and June 8th to 22nd, book now by visiting the website to ensure you don't miss out on this unrivalled deal



Maldives (February 2024): Embrace the spirit of Eid and enjoy an unforgettable escape in the lap of luxury at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort. This stunning resort invites you to take advantage of its exclusive Eid Getaway Offer, promising an unforgettable escape to the Maldivian paradise. This limited-time offer presents a unique blend of exclusive perks and experiences, ensuring a joyous and memorable celebration for you and your loved ones.





As part of the Eid Getaway Offer, guests will enjoy an incredible 20% discount on the best available room rate, daily breakfast at Cafe Umi, and dinner at one of the resort's sensational selected dining venues. To make your stay even more enticing, guests can benefit from a 50% discount on seaplane transfers, and access to a private lounge at the seaplane terminal, ensuring not only a memorable stay but also a truly breathtaking arrival.





Guests can further indulge in the beauty of the Maldives by embarking on an adventurous dolphin or fishing trip excursion by boat for two, before pampering yourself with a blissful 60-minute spa treatment at AVI Spa and relishing some flavourful hubbly bubbly at either The Pool Bar or The Retreat. Complimentary non-motorised water sports activities, including catamaran sailing, windsurfing, and stand-up paddling, also await your exploration during your stay.







Topping off the experience, guests can enjoy the elevated privileges of Club InterContinental, offering daily afternoon tea, evening aperitifs, and poolside soft beverages and refreshments. To keep the little ones entertained, Planet Trekkers kids club is on hand while your own Island Curator and 24-hour e-Curator service will ensure every moment is truly magical. The sojourn will culminate in a 30-minute resort photoshoot session, helping you create a physical memento to cherish for years to come.





For those who choose to book directly, the resort extends the opportunity to enjoy resort credits, with stays of 7 nights or more receiving USD 50 per day resort credit, redeemable across all restaurants and bars, AVI Spa, and Planet Trekkers Kids Club. Each of these curated experiences is specially designed to elevate your stay to new heights, allowing you to create cherished moments that will live long in the memory.





Valid for stays from April 6th to 16th, and June 8th to 22nd

for both Eid al Fitr and Eid al Adha, with a minimum stay of 3 nights, this is your chance to escape to the enchanting beauty of InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort.





When: Available on stays from April 6th to 16th and June 8th to 22nd

Offer: Book a minimum of a 3-night stay and enjoy the following benefits:



20% discount on the best available rate.

Daily breakfast at Cafe Umi and dinner at a selection of dining venues.

50% discount on seaplane transfers and private lounge access.

60-minute couple treatment at AVI Spa.

Hubbly bubbly at Pool Bar or The Retreat.

A dolphin or fishing excursion by boat for two.

Club InterContinental benefits of daily afternoon tea from 3.00 pm – 5.00 pm, evening aperitif from 5.00 pm – 7.00 pm, and Poolside non-alcoholic beverages and refreshments available daily from 11.00 am to 6.00 pm

A range of complimentary non-motorised water sports activities including catamaran sailing, windsurfing and stand-up paddling

Planet Trekkers kids club access

Island Curator and 24 hours e-Curator service

Byredo luxury bathroom amenities

30-minutes resort photoshoot session *For direct booking of 7 nights or more, guests will receive USD 50 per day resort credit to be redeemed at all restaurants and bars, the AVI Spa and Planet Trekkers Kids Club



Terms and Conditions:



Minimum length of stay 3 nights.

Non-refundable deposit is required at the time of booking.

The offer is valid for new bookings only and is subject to availability.

Children aged 12 and above will be considered as adults, and an additional supplement will be applied during the payment process for accommodation and transfers. 50% Discounted transfers are already discounted and will be charged at the time of payment.

