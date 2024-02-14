(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) W DUBAI - MINA SEYAHI TO PREMIERE NEWLY COMMISSIONED WORK BY ARTIST PILAR ZETA







'The Garden of Duality' will be unveiled during the 17th edition of Art Dubai across a six-day creative programme



14 February 2024, Dubai, UAE: Argentinean artist and creative director Pilar Zeta is set to showcase her work at W Dubai - Mina Seyahi from Thursday 29 February to Tuesday 5 March. The second exhibition curated exclusively for W Hotels, in partnership with Mambo Creatives, will feature a collection of her most recent works, to coincide with the 17th edition of Art Dubai.







Known for its iconic architecture and luxurious, contemporary interiors, where modern design meets Middle Eastern mystique, there is no better home for Pilar Zeta's creation in the UAE than W Dubai - Mina Seyahi . The hotel, which has fast become a cultural hotspot for the discerning traveller, puts high energy and great vibes at the top of the list, while also being dedicated to giving a platform to inspiring voices and talent such as Pilar Zeta.





Throughout the exhibition, visitors and guests will be able to marvel at the creations which are based on the imagination of a traditional chess board and will be located on the ground floor of W Dubai – Mina Seyahi within their secluded garden. The sculptures and intricate woven carpet will cover an imposing area for creatives to be inspired and art lovers to meet.







ABOUT THE INSTALLATION The Garden of Duality



Debuting The Garden of Duality, Pilar Zeta engages with the fusion of strategic philosophy and artistic expression, unveiling a captivating exploration. At its core stands a commanding sculpture of the king shaped like a portal - a conduit bridging realms of light and darkness. This intricate piece beckons reflection on the profound nature of the eternal spirit, setting the stage for a nuanced exploration through the chessboard's symbolism.





The collection also features a hyper-realistic oil painting depicting the intricate details of the chess pieces - a testament to the profound philosophy embedded in each strategic move. A delicately woven tapestry illuminates the philosophical constitution of man, guided by insightful words echoing esoteric symbolism 'the kings represent the spirit; the queens the mind; the bishops the emotions; the knights the vitality; the castles, or rooks, the physical body.'







Within The Garden of Duality the chessboard emerges as a symbol of duality - a space where opposing forces harmonize in a delicate dance of strategy. Adorned with postmodern-style sculptures in resin and metal, the board introduces an additional layer to the narrative, seamlessly merging light and darkness. Embark on this immersive exploration where the chessboard's mysteries invite connoisseurs to contemplate the essence of light and darkness, strategy, and art in the human spirit.







Pilar Zeta is known for her unique style which features the interplay of minimalist, surrealist landscapes, vibrant colour palettes, and deconstructed shapes, coined as 'mystical futurism'. Most recently she united with fourteen artists in a collective within Forever is Now III, an exhibition brought to life by Nadine Abdel Ghaffar, the founder of CulturVator–Art D'Egypte that achieved critical acclaim. Ignited through the mystics of Egypt, Pilar's installations embraced the manifestations of postmodern architecture using hues and shapes as a primordial language. Zeta has also achieved international recognition with a 2021 Grammy nomination for her outstanding role as the Art Director for Coldplay's 'Everyday Life' album.







The partnership with W Dubai – Mina Seyahi comes after a hugely successful activation with W South Beach , Miami and Mambo Creatives in 2022. It was there that Zeta displayed her iconic“Future Transmutation” work for the Art Basel Miami international art fair, receiving widespread acclaim.

