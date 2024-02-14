(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Love Takes Flight: DXB Hosts World's First Airport Rooftop Proposal







Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 14 February 2024: In a heart-stopping moment atop DXB's iconic steel-and-glass-clad Concourse B, Dmitry proposed to Anastasiia in an unforgettable backdrop - at a height of 39.5 meters with unparalleled views of the Dubai skyline and a front-row seat to the runway action- marking the world's first-ever airport rooftop proposal.



Responding to DXB's open call for Valentine's proposals, Dmitry and Anastasiia seized the opportunity and emerged as the fortunate couple chosen to take centre stage above DXB's Concourse B. Their journey began on a serendipitous New Year's Eve in Dubai, with Anastasiia visiting as a tourist. Meeting Dmitry at a restaurant, they fell in love almost instantly, and Anastasiia intentionally missed her flight back to Russia, choosing to stay with Dmitry. Now, their meet-cute reaches its pinnacle on Valentine's Day.



From the exclusive setting to the surprise proposal, DXB spared no effort in ensuring Dmitry and Anastasiia's love story took flight. Her 'Yes!' was just the beginning of their journey that included a one-day staycation at a decorated suite, courtesy of the DXB Hotel.



This proposal epitomises the collaborative efforts from all entities across the DXB community, showcasing the spirit of teamwork from conceptualising the idea to bringing it to fruition.

Michelle Lee, Vice President of Brand and Communications at Dubai Airports, said:“At DXB, we are committed to providing our guests with memorable experiences and this being the first time anyone has ever proposed on an airport's rooftop, we wanted to showcase it through our award-winning social media channels. We're thrilled to have been a part of their story (and that Anastasiia said yes!)