Scaling New Heights With The S502

Designed for life above and below the waves, the Supermarine S502 is a mission-ready mechanical timepiece with GMT function, 50-hour power reserve and 500m water resistance. Built from a desire to create a fit-for-purpose technical dive watch inspired by and suited to the brand's adventure-based roots.

Bremont has enlisted Academy Award-winning film director and all-round adventurer Jimmy Chin to test its watches in the field.

Jimmy's exploits in the mountains have allowed him to work with some of the greatest adventure athletes and explorers of his generation. Some of his most daring feats have earned him widespread acclaim and admiration such as a ski descent from the summit of Mount Everest or a coveted first ascent of the notorious Shark's Fin, a granite wall on India's Meru Central.

WATER RESISTANT

The 43mm Trip-Tick case construction is water resistant to 500m.

SHOCK RESISTANT

Bremont's anti-shock movement technology, protecting your watch from significant shocks and jolts.

UNI-DIRECTIONAL CERAMIC BEZEL

Rotating bezel with clear 24H markers.