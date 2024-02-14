Moderate To Heavy Rain/Snow Likely In J&K From Feb 17-21

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 14 (IANS) Heavy to moderate rain/snow is likely to occur in J&K from February 17 to February 21.

Mukhtar Ahmad, director of the local MeT office told IANS,“A couple of moderate to intense Western Disturbances are most likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from February 17 afternoon onwards.

“Under the influence of these, an extended wet spell from February 17 (night) onwards till February 21 (afternoon) is most likely to occur over J&K and adjoining areas.

“In Kashmir Division, weather on February 17 is likely to be partly to generally cloudy with possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches towards late night.

“On February 18, generally cloudy weather with possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places.

“On February 19-20, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at most places (plains & lower reaches) with possibility of heavy snowfall over middle & higher reaches of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Badgam, Shopian and Kulgam districts during February 19 late afternoon/evening to February 20 late night.

“On February 21, there is possibility of light to moderate snow at many places till afternoon/late afternoon and gradual improvement thereafter.

“In Jammu Division on February 18, there is possibility of light rain/snow at many places and on February 19-20 there is possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning in plains of Jammu Division with light to moderate snowfall over higher reaches with heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches of Ramban, Poonch, Doda and Kishtwar.

“On February 21, light to moderate snow/rain/thunder/lightning over many places till late afternoon/evening and gradual improvement thereafter.

“The system may lead to temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna & Razdan pass, Zojila etc.

“Travellers are advised to plan accordingly. Farmers are advised to withhold irrigation and fertilizer application & drain out excess water from Orchards and fields during the above period.

“Significant drop in day temperature during the above period is expected.”

Srinagar recorded minus 3 degree Celsius, Gulmarg minus 4.2 and Pahalgam minus 5.2 as the minimum temperature on Wednesday.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 11.4 and Kargil minus 17.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 8.1, Katra 9, Batote 0.6, Bhaderwah 1.6 and Banihal 4.2 as the minimum temperature.

