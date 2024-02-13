Imran Ready For Talks, Except With PPP Or PML-N

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Feb 14 (IANS) Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan has said that he is willing to talk to all political parties other than PPP, PML-N and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P).

He also revealed that the PTI information secretary has been tasked to approach political parties, except for the ones mentioned above, to initiate a dialogue.

Khan asserted that his party's priority is to challenge the results of the polls in the Supreme Court, adding that he had never witnessed such a rigged election.

Despite failing to secure a majority in the lower house of parliament, the rival parties have decided to enter an alliance, likely to be led by the PML-N, with the help of erstwhile Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) partners.

