Imran Ready For Talks, Except With PPP Or PML-N

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Feb 14 (IANS) Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan has said that he is willing to talk to all political parties other than PPP, PML-N and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P).
He also revealed that the PTI information secretary has been tasked to approach political parties, except for the ones mentioned above, to initiate a dialogue.
Khan asserted that his party's priority is to challenge the results of the polls in the Supreme Court, adding that he had never witnessed such a rigged election.
Despite failing to secure a majority in the lower house of parliament, the rival parties have decided to enter an alliance, likely to be led by the PML-N, with the help of erstwhile Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) partners.
--IANS
Int/kvd
MENAFN13022024000231011071ID1107849227
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.