Your Orange Cupid This Valentine's Day: Offers On Food, Flowers, And More


2/13/2024 11:39:49 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 7:01 AM

Looking for a one-stop shop for all your Valentine's Day essentials this year? talabat UAE has got you covered with a wide selection of gifts, meals and treats delivered within 20 minutes.

Indulge in heart-shaped doughnuts, cakes, macaroons, and ice cream from popular brands like Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, Crackles, PAUL, and French Bakery. Enjoy special deals like 50 per cent off select items at Baskin Robbins and BOGO offers at Aseer Time. For a romantic dinner at home, choose from Sushi Art, Texas Chicken, Burger King, and Papa John's.

Brighten your loved one's day with blooming bouquets from BloomingBox or Ferns N Petals, with exclusive discounts. Explore talabat mart's 'Valentine's Love' collection for affordable treats and gifts.

