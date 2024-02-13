Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) Visible High Grade Gold Confirmed At Tunkillia's Area 191

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCMKTS:BGDFF) is pleased to report drilling results for the Area 191 gold zone at the Tunkillia Gold Project (Tunkillia), where recent diamond drilling has returned visible gold mineralisation in an emerging high-grade Resource target.

Commenting on the Area 191 drilling results, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:

"These are the highest-grade assays yet at Tunkillia and suggest the potential for a high-grade system just to the northeast of the current 1.38 million ounce JORC Resource. Such high-grade mineralisation could significantly enhance Tunkillia's development profile. We will certainly review this further as we build out Tunkillia's footprint."

Program background

The Area 191 gold zone presently spans some ~250 - 300m width and ~650m strike length along a predominantly N/NW strike orientation. During August 2021 Barton completed 8 reverse circulation (RC) holes totalling 1,128m drilling at the target, with shallow high-grade assays complementing drilling results from earlier drilling by prior owners.

Mineralisation at Area 191 appears concentrated around clusters of high-grade drill intersections.

Potential shallow zone of high-grade mineralisation

Prior drilling at Area 191 encountered high-grade gold in multiple locations, but was lacking in structural context. Hole TKB124D was drilled to test the structural model and has confirmed the existence of a north-dipping fault with significant intervals of high-grade gold present in the hanging wall and extending to the north away from the fault. Hole TKB124D therefore appears to confirm prior drilling around this location and indicates the hanging wall zone as a priority up-dip and down-dip target for high-grade mineralisation.

