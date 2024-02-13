Qatar Beats Jordan To Retain Asian Cup

HRH Crown Prince Hussein awards silver medals to Jordanian national football team's players during the podium ceremony after the AFC Qatar 2023 Asian Cup final football match between Jordan and Qatar at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on Saturday (AFP photo)

HRH Crown Prince Hussein awards silver medals to Jordanian national football team's players during the podium ceremony after the AFC Qatar 2023 Asian Cup final football match between Jordan and Qatar at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on Saturday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian national football team (The Nashama) clinched the runner-up spot in the AFC Asian Cup follwing a 1-3 defeat to Qatar in the final match held at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday.

His Majesty King Abdullah hailed The Nashama for their outstanding performance in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.



In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), His Majesty stressed that The Nashama have captured everyone's attention in this outstanding championship.

The King said, "Well done, Nashama! You were at the centre of everyone's attention in this extraordinary tournament. Your performance was both spectacular and of a high standard."



“All support for our team for their exceptional play and strong national spirit.

We congratulate our Qatari brothers and my brother Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on winning the Asian Cup and for the excellent organisation of the tournament. It is a source of pride for Arabs to reach the final.”

The match, which was attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, drew a crowd of over 80,000 spectators.

During the awards ceremony, Crown Prince Hussein was joined by Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, and the presidents of the International and Asian Football confederations, to honour the winners.

Qatar's team secured the championship trophy and gold medals, while the Jordanian team took home silver medals.

Qatar received a $5 million prize for winning the AFC Asian Cup, while Jordan received $3 million for finishing runners-up.

Reaching the final and finishing runners-up is an unprecedented achievement for Jordanian football, and the Jordanians have been praised for their impressive performances throughout the tournament.