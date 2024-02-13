Chief Of Staff Participates In National Sport Day Celebrations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces HE Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit participated in the celebrations of the National Sport Day of the State of Qatar through practicing numerous sporting activities at the premises of the Command of the Qatari Amiri Land Forces.

To mark this occasion, a variety of places were designated for practicing a range of sporting activities.

The General Command has been keen to organize such events to encourage its affiliates to practice sport and maintain their physical fitness to help them perform their duties optimally.

Many officers of the Armed Forces and their family members attended the events.