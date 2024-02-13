Local Businesses Prepare Creative Offers For Valentine's Day

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Local businesses have come up with record deals, getting creative with their offerings for Valentine's Day, to boost their sales and revenue.

In Jordan, local businesses are offering special deals and discounts, free delivery, or 2-for-1 promotions to encourage customers and clients to buy, while seeking to gain a competitive edge over other brands, Said Subhi, owner of a jewellery shop in Amman, told The Jordan Times over the phone.

He said that jewellery shops and businesses are offering Valentine's custom boxes, which include a piece of jewellery decorated in a box with red roses.

“Nowadays, the market is becoming increasingly competitive so during holidays and special occasions, we try to get creative and unique as much as possible with our ideas in order to increase our sales,” according to Hala Abdullah, owner of a boutique in Amman.

She told The Jordan Times that most online and offline services and products are on discount, as business owners try to keep their retail sales high during the first months of the year and before the holy month of Ramadan starts.

“People seek the chance during such occasions to make the most of unmissable discounts and offers,” she further explained.

Salim Mohammad, a florist, said that all flower shops are getting ready to make the most of Valentine's Day this year, extending their working hours and ordering double the quantities.

Bakeries, chocolate shops, restaurants, fitness centres, beauty lounges and spas, expecting the customers to seize on these deals, are also gearing up and preparing for the occasion to boost their profits.