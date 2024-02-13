Rollover Of Speeding Drunk Driver Captured On Camera

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

A spectacular rollover was captured by the cameras of the video surveillance center of the San Miguelito district on the José Domingo Díaz road near Monte Oscuro on Tuesday February 13.

Fortunately there was little traffic on the road.

The vehicle with an impaired driver behind the wheel was traveling at excess speed on the Domingo Díaz road close to the Cinquantenario metro station and the Roosevelt vehicular bridge. Personnel from the“Florencio Arosemena” Fire Station in Paraíso and paramedics from SUME 911 arrived at the scene and when attending to the driver of the vehicle, confirmed drunkenness after registering 76 mg/dl in the breathalyzer test.

Despite the traffic operations carried out during the carnival days, road accidents due to alcohol consumption were frequent nationwide, leaving at least four fatalities, according to the latest report from the Joint Task Force.