(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) NetApp Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Company of the Year Award for Addressing the Unmet Needs of the Hybrid Cloud Storage Management Industry with Its Revolutionary BlueXP Platform

NetApp sets a new standard in hybrid cloud storage management with its BlueXP platform by delivering unmatched visibility, control, and automation across on-premises and cloud environments.

San Antonio, TX - February 14, 2024 - Frost & Sullivan recently researched the global hybrid cloud storage management industry and, based on its findings, recognizes NetApp with the 2024 Global Company of the Year Award. NetApp provides a unified platform that offers seamless insights and automation, enhancing the management of storage and data services across diverse environments.

NetApp delivers its revolutionary BlueXP platform based on its focus on innovation in hybrid cloud solutions and a deep understanding of data management challenges. BlueXP facilitates operations by streamlining multi-cloud management through seamless integration with multiple on-premises and cloud environments, delivering unprecedented visibility and control.

BlueXP enhances overall business efficiency, thus offering advanced analytics, robust governance features, and efficient data mobility across different environments. The platform ensures actionable insights and continuous improvement, in addition to meeting evolving market demands. BlueXP's innovative use of artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) demonstrates NetApp's visionary strategy in driving substantial productivity gains for its customers. This capability is particularly crucial because enterprises increasingly rely on a combination of on-premises and cloud-based infrastructure in an ever-evolving business landscape.

“BlueXP delivers seamless management across storage with integrated environment health and analytics, protection, governance, optimization, and mobility. It enables customers to create consistent and common policies, procedures, and services across all infrastructures under management, reducing the complexity of administering hybrid multi-cloud environments,” said Karyn Price, Industry Principal ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

NetApp's approach to AIOps helps global companies automate and optimize complex IT operations. The company consistently improves the efficiency and intelligence of data management, ensuring a highly responsive hybrid cloud environment and reflecting a deep understanding of the increasing automation needs of the industry. The company, therefore, is committed to providing solutions that address the current market demands and future challenges in data and storage management.

As a result, NetApp is making its mark among the top participants in the global hybrid cloud storage management space and is increasingly differentiating itself from its closest competitors with a unique value proposition and groundbreaking solutions.

“While different than the standard hybrid management platform, BlueXP fills a much-needed gap in the hybrid cloud management market, managing data storage infrastructures across the hybrid environment. Its AIOps approach is forward-thinking and leads the market in terms of functionality for hybrid data and storage management,” noted Price.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.





