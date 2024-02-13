(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Renovaro (NASDAQ: RENB)

today announced the completion of its acquisition of GEDi Cube Intl Ltd. (“GEDiCube”). Renovaro, which means renew, combines the power of the AI Health Tech platform of GEDiCube with the advanced cell and gene-therapy Biotech platform of Renovaro Biosciences to accelerate precision, personalized medicine, marking a new era in healthcare innovation. According to the announcement, the two subsidiaries will be under the parent organization, which was renamed Renovaro Inc.“We believe this combination marks a significant milestone in the journey of personalized medicine,” said Renovaro's CEO Mark Dybul, MD.“Together, we believe that we are poised to redefine healthcare delivery, making it more precise, effective and accessible.”

In addition, GEDiCube announced its entry into a binding letter of intent (“LOI”) to acquire 75% of Cyclomics, a Dutch company. Under the LOI terms, the parties have agreed to work in good faith on the drafting of a definitive agreement.“We are very excited about this new opportunity,” said Alessio Marcozzi, PhD, co-founder of Cyclomics.“Our Omni-Omic technology was developed to help empower AI platforms and thereby transform non-invasive healthcare solutions to detect cancers and other diseases as early as possible. GEDiCube's innovative deep learning algorithms have created robust multi-omics panels that perform remarkably well. Together, I believe we will change the field.”

About Renovaro BioSciences Inc.

Renovaro aims to accelerate precision, personalized medicine for longevity powered by mutually reinforcing AI and biotechnology platforms for early diagnosis, better-targeted treatments and drug discovery. Renovaro includes RenovaroCube and Renovaro Biosciences. Renovaro Biosciences is an advanced cell-gene-immunotherapy company. Its lead candidate product is a therapeutic vaccine targeting cancers that are difficult to treat including pancreatic and potentially HNC, triple-negative breast cancer and advanced liver cancer. However, the vaccine could potentially work for all solid tumors and chronic infectious diseases such as HIV and hepatitis B virus.

