Ainewsbreaks Nextech3d.Ai (CSE: NTAR) (OTCQX: NEXCF) (FSE: 1SS) Lands $1.8M Deal, Demonstrating Scalability Of Its Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nextech3D (CSE: NTAR) (OTCQX: NEXCF) (FSE: 1SS) , a generative AI-powered 3D model supplier for major e-commerce retailers, today announced a significant $1.8 million 3D modeling contract with a major enterprise client. The deal provides significant revenue to be delivered in 2024 for the company and showcases Nextech3D's position as an industry leader for 3D modeling in the $6.3 trillion e-commerce market*.“Nextech3D has been at the forefront of the massive shift from 2D static images to 3D immersive experiences, utilizing augmented reality and cutting-edge generative AI technology to create photo-realistic 4K 3D models that cater to the specific needs of major e-commerce companies. Nextech3D is seeing demand from around the globe and is currently negotiating with three additional enterprise clients that are in the six and seven figure range,” said Nextech3D CEO Evan Gappelberg.“This $1.8 million deal is not just a testament to Nextech3D's technological prowess but also to the rapidly growing importance of 3D modeling in e-commerce and demonstrates the scalability and adaptability of Nextech3D's technology. We are focused on large enterprise deals in an effort to ramp up our revenue base and solidify Nextech3D's position as a leader in the field of 3D and AI for e-commerce.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Nextech3D

Nextech3D is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (“AI”) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for e-commerce. The company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models. The company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D. For more information about the company, visit

.

*

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire

(“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

href="..." target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">... AINewsWire is powered by

IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published:imer,