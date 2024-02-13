Cannabisnewsbreaks IBN's CNW To Elevate Visibility For ZJ Events In 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”), a specialized communications platform for the cannabis sector and one of the 60+ brands within

IBN

(“InvestorBrandNetwork”), has announced its renewed partnership as the official newswire for ZJ Events in 2024.

ZJ Events , an innovative organizer hosting multiple trade shows across the USA and South America every year, is set to deliver a captivating 2024 event series, featuring the

BizCann Expo

and

Alternative Products Expo , the nation's largest CBD and hemp event (formerly known as USA CBD Expo). Leveraging its extensive array of corporate-communications solutions, IBN aims to elevate the visibility of exhibitors, participants and the conferences among diverse audiences, including public officials, investors, influencers, media professionals, consumers, and the general public.“ZJ Events excels in producing top-notch events that provide attendees with fun and thrilling experiences, setting us apart in a unique category within the traditionally dull conference space,” said Craig Corban, director of marketing at ZJ Events.“As former exhibitors ourselves, we have a unique understanding of what it takes to create truly dynamic business gatherings that drive productive networking.”

To view the full press release, visit



About IBN

IBN

consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

(“DBP”), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial

syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3)

Press Release Enhancement

to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing

social media

audience; (5) a full array of

corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:



About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN