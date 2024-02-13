Cannabisnewsbreaks IBN's CNW To Elevate Visibility For ZJ Events In 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CannabisNewsWire
(“CNW”), a specialized communications platform for the cannabis sector and one of the 60+ brands within
IBN
(“InvestorBrandNetwork”), has announced its renewed partnership as the official newswire for ZJ Events in 2024.
ZJ Events , an innovative organizer hosting multiple trade shows across the USA and South America every year, is set to deliver a captivating 2024 event series, featuring the
BizCann Expo
and
Alternative Products Expo , the nation's largest CBD and hemp event (formerly known as USA CBD Expo). Leveraging its extensive array of corporate-communications solutions, IBN aims to elevate the visibility of exhibitors, participants and the conferences among diverse audiences, including public officials, investors, influencers, media professionals, consumers, and the general public.“ZJ Events excels in producing top-notch events that provide attendees with fun and thrilling experiences, setting us apart in a unique category within the traditionally dull conference space,” said Craig Corban, director of marketing at ZJ Events.“As former exhibitors ourselves, we have a unique understanding of what it takes to create truly dynamic business gatherings that drive productive networking.”
