Some Pakistani Political Parties Agree To Form Coalition Government

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and some other small political parties have decided to form a coalition government and pledged to resolve the country's deteriorated economic problems, according Pakistani media reports on Tuesday.

PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari told reporters that he and other political leaders have decided to form the government together, inviting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to also become part of reconciliation process, Express tribune.

PMLN Shehbaz Sharif said:“When I was PM, I had announced Nawaz Sharif as our party's candidate for PM, and I now request him to accept the position. Additionally, I am officially announcing Maryam Nawaz as our candidate for Punjab CM.”

He highlighted the coalition government's achievement in averting a default during his tenure, attributing the success to the collective efforts of the individuals present. He concluded by mentioning the formation of committees by both PML-N and PPP to determine the future course of action.

