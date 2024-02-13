Work On 7 Uplift Schemes Lunched In Maidan Wardak University

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Two development projects at Maidan Wardak University in central Maidan Wardak province has been opened while work on seven other uplift projects has kicked off, an official said Tuesday.

Acting Higher Education Minister Shaikh Nida Mohammad Nadim said that Muslims needed modern education besides religious education and it was government responsibility to generate learning opportunities for the people.

Maidan Wardak University Head Shaikh Sifatullah Haqqani said the building of research and investigation centre, laboratory of the Education Faculty and the electricity projects were inaugurated after competition while seven more projects were opened.

A statement from the Governor House said that 81 million spent on these projects.

It added that after the takeover of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the Maidan Wardak University witness speedy development and currently there were five faculties in which 1,500 students were getting higher education.

It is pertinent to mention that recently the retaining wall construction of the university was lunched and 60 percent work had been completed.



