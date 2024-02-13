US Senate Passes Ukraine Aid Bill, House May Block

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Joe Biden yesterday urged the House to follow the Senate's lead and pass billions of dollars in war aid for Ukraine, but right-wing Republicans loyal to Donald Trump indicated they will block the bill.

Hours after the Senate finally approved security funding for democratic, pro-Western Ukraine - as well as for the top US strategic priorities of Israel and Taiwan - Biden challenged the House of Representatives to“move on this with urgency.”

Saying that Ukrainian troops were reportedly running out of ammunition as they enter a third year of resisting Russian invasion, Biden said“American leadership and our alliances” were on the line.

“If we do not stand against tyrants who seek to conquer or carve up their neighbours' territory, the consequences for America's national security will be significant. Our allies and adversaries alike will take note,” he said in a statement.

However, right-wing House Speaker Mike Johnson has indicated he will heed the call of expected Republican presidential nominee Trump and not even allow the Senate bill to come to a vote in the lower chamber. The $95bn package includes funding for Israel's military and democratic island Taiwan, but the lion's share - $60bn - would help Ukraine restock depleted ammunition supplies, weapons and other crucial needs.

It passed easily in the Senate when enough Republicans defied Trump's behind-the-scenes manoeuvres to join Democrats in preserving what has been one of Biden's priorities as president - leading the Western response to the Russian invasion.

Senator Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Senate where Democrats have a razor-thin majority, said“the responsibility now falls on Speaker Johnson.”

“History is looking upon the United States and seeing if we will stand up for our values, stand up to bullies like (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” he said.

Schumer said a“large majority in the House,” where Republicans have the narrow margin of control, would support the bill if it were put to a vote.

“Unfortunately, too many Republicans succumbed to the ministrations of Donald Trump,” he said.

The Senate vote and now looming showdown in the House are the latest stages in a tortuous path for the security bill - largely due to Trump-led maneuvers to make sure it doesn't pass.

Previously, Republicans insisted they would only continue assistance to Ukraine if there was simultaneously a major effort to tighten immigration controls at the US-Mexico border.

MENAFN13022024000067011011ID1107848908