Moph Leads Health Sector Participation On Sport Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Marking Qatar National Sport Day, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Hamad Medical Corporation, Primary Health Care Corporation, and Naufar Centre organised a march in Hamad Bin Khalifa Medical City.

HE the Minister of Public Health Dr Hanan Mohamed al-Kuwari and several health sector leaders and employees participated. The day's programme included various sport and awareness activities as well.

HE Dr al-Kuwari explained that the ministry adopts important programmes and projects to promote physical activity among all groups of society, and the National Sport Day represents a major support for the ministry's efforts in this regard.

She said:“This year's Sport Day comes after all the municipalities in Qatar have obtained the status of Healthy City from the World Health Organisation. Qatar is the first country to have all its municipalities obtain this status, which enhances the health and wellbeing of the population, and embodies the commitment to continue working to improve health. Qatar has provided the infrastructure for practicing physical activity, in parks, multiple sports facilities, and provide pedestrian and bicycle paths to encourage all segments of society to practice appropriate physical activities and adopt healthy lifestyles.”

HE the Minister of Public Health called on the population to commit to exercising as a daily behaviour, according to the recommended levels for different groups, to maintain better health, as sport contributes to improving the physical and mental health.

HE Dr al-Kuwari, added:“This year's Sport Day is distinguished as it comes after Qatar winning the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

The national team retained the Asian Cup for the second consecutive time, which demonstrates the great progress in sports in the country. Moreover, the organisation of the tournament was distinguished”.

Health sector employees and their families participated in many sport, recreational, and awareness-raising activities, which aimed to reinforce the message adopted by the Sports Day slogan for the second consecutive year (The choice is yours).

