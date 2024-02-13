Sport Day Unique Milestone For Qatar: QNA Director-General

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) Ahmed bin Saeed al-Rumaihi has said that the Qatar is keen on everything that contributes to protecting the health of its community members and residents.

In his remarks on the occasion of the National Sport Day, al-Rumaihi said that sport play a major role in Qatar National Vision 2030, aimed at achieving sustainable development under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. He emphasised that QNA places great importance on the Sport Day by organising activities for its employees and their families, and allocating extensive coverage to the events of this day which enhances the value of sport in the society.

HE al-Rumaihi explained that Qatar is one of the world's prominent countries that attaches significant importance to various sports, as it realises the importance of sports for public health, referring to the old adage 'A sound mind in a sound body'.

He also underlined that the National Sport Day, which falls on the second Tuesday of February every year, is a unique milestone for Qatar, aiming at encouraging practising sports as a lifestyle that enhances the physical and health capabilities of all community members through diverse activities, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The QNA director-general added that Doha has become a capital of sport and creativity, emphasising the role of sport in shaping the features and lifestyle of the Qatari society across various age groups, noting that the country has increased the number of sporting events to meet the desires of every individual to practice sports suitable for their abilities, age, and physical and health needs, providing a variety of options for sports practice.

He pointed out that the world has watched with interest and admiration Qatar's hosting of nearly 500 international sport events since 2005, covering various sports and age groups. Qatar's multiple and diverse initiatives reflect the high value of sport in people's lives in Qatar that supports the safety of bodies and minds, thus raising the intellectual contribution for each individual in society, he added

Through the world-class infrastructure established for hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Qatar has become an open arena for practising various sports, allowing its people to choose their preferred sports to boost self-confidence and enhance physical and mental capabilities for everyone in the society, he underlined.

HE director-general of Qatar News Agency considered the success of organising the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 and the Qatari national team winning the tournament as a reflection of Qatar's bright civilisation and its developmental and urban renaissance across various fields.

MENAFN13022024000067011011ID1107848905