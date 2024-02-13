Fitness Fervour Peaks On Sport Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani led the Qatar National Sport Day (QNSD) celebrations Tuesday with citizens and residents participating in a variety of fitness activities at venues across the country.

His Highness the Amir went kayaking in the scenic waters near Bin Ghannam Island on the east coast of Qatar as part of raising awareness of the importance of practising various types of sport and encouraging the community to pay attention to physical fitness.

The activities of the 13th edition of QNSD, under the slogan "The Choice is Yours," witnessed as many as 250 events organised by government and non-government organisations in public parks and sports facilities.

It was through Amiri Decision No. 80 of 2011, that the second Tuesday of February was earmarked as QNSD, to raise awareness about the importance of sport and its role in the lives of individuals and societies.

Qatar Foundation (QF) chairperson Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser launched the QNSD activities at Education City where people of all ages from across Qatar gathered for a celebration of sport and healthy, active living. QF vice chairperson and CEO HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad al-Thani was present.

The activities at the Education City Stadium saw hundreds of women and girls participate in fitness sessions, and many also challenged themselves to complete the obstacle course. The final match of the Women and Girls Football Initiative, a tournament that supports grassroots and amateur women and girls athletes, was also played.

The QNSD activities at Education City were designed to cater to the whole community, including those with disabilities, with a safe space provided for women and girls to participate in sporting and fitness routines in the Education City Stadium.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani witnessed the QNSD activities in which children at the Orphan Care Center (Dreama) participated, in the presence of HE the Minister of Social Development and Family Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad.

At the QNSD activities of Amiri Diwan at Qatar Sports Club, HE the Chief of Amiri Diwn Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani participated along with other dignitaries and officials. The events featured a range of sporting activities including football, volleyball, tennis, and a marathon, in addition to many other activities with great interaction from participants in an atmosphere that reflected the importance of sports for individuals and society alike.

