Blue Owl Leads $2 Billion Private Credit Loan To Software Firm Rldatix

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "(Bloomberg) -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. is leading a $2 billion-plus private credit package for health care software company RLDatix, according to people with knowledge of the matter Management Corp. and Golub Capital are also significant lenders in the financing, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction. The deal includes a $1.6 billion seven-year term loan, a $250 million delayed-draw term loan and a $200 million revolver. The new debt will mostly be used to refinance existing facilities term loan offers an interest rate margin in the low 5 percentage points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, the people said. RLDatix is also raising more than $300 million of debt through a payment-in-kind instrument at one of its holding companies, they said for Blue Owl and Ares declined to comment. Golub and RLDatix did not immediately respond to requests for comment's the latest big deal for direct lenders as competition more broadly heats up between private credit firms and traditional lenders to win the biggest financings on Wall Street. This month, banks swayed Ardonagh Group Ltd. to divert nearly half of a $5 billion financing away from private lenders: Banks and Private Credit Cash Light Up Deal CompetitionChicago-based RLDatix is owned by TA Associates, Nordic Capital and Five Arrows. A representative for Nordic declined to comment, while the other firms didn't immediately respond to requests for comment company, which has more than 6,000 customers in over 20 countries, makes software to improve patient safety and make health care more efficient, according to its website. It generates about $250 million of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization annually, the people familiar said.--With assistance from Ellen Schneider and Swetha Gopinath stories like this are available on bloomberg©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

MENAFN13022024007365015876ID1107848887