Happy Valentine's Day 2024: History, Quotes, Wishes, Messages And Greetings

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Valentine's Day-the day of love is here. Valentine's Day, which falls on the 8th day of Valentine's Week-a day after Hug Day, is about expressing your deep love and affection for that special someone.

Valentine's Day embodies the spirit of love and affection.

This day not only teaches us to appreciate the love in every form of our relationships but also helps us to realize the importance of the most beautiful connection in our lives. Valentine's Day also carries a beautiful message that 'Love is the most beautiful feeling and we should value our close relationships. Our loved ones are the biggest strength in our lives.'Happy Valentine's Day 2024: HistoryThe origin of Valentine's Day can be traced back to the story of St. Valentine who is remembered for his selfless acts of help for couples. It is said that St. Valentine was sentenced to imprisonment and beheaded by Emperor Claudius II for solemnizing the marriage of couples secretly. On the day of his execution, St. Valentine sent a note to Julia, the blind daughter of the jailer, that mentioned 'Your Valentine'. Since then, Valentine's Day is celebrated every year on February 14's Day is also associated with Lupercalia-an ancient Roman festival for fertility- and Cupid, the Roman God of love and desire.

If you are planning to surprise your loved one and want to make this Valentine's Day a memorable celebration of love and connections, then here are some curated quotes, wishes, messages and greetings which may help to express your romantic feelings to your special someone:

Happy Valentine's Day 2024: Quotes\"And if the stars should ever die, we'll make our own light, you and I.\" - John Mark Green.\"In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking about you.\" - Virginia Woolf.“Each time you love, love as deeply as if it were forever.”-Audre Lorde“Love is like the wind, you can't see it but you can feel it.”- Nicholas Sparks“Love will find a way through paths where wolves fear to prey.”-Lord Byron“Love is our true destiny. We do not find the meaning of life by ourselves alone - we find it with another.”-Thomas Merton“Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.”- Martin Luther King Jr Valentine's Day 2024: Wishes, messages and greetingsWishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments. Happy Valentine's Day!You are the love of my life, I thank you for bringing so much love and endless joy. Happy Valentine's Day 2024Your love is my greatest treasure. And happy Valentine's Day to the most beautiful woman I knowI met you. I liked you. I love you. And I am keeping you. My love, my forever, Happy Valentine's Day you heartfelt wishes on this day of love. Happy Valentine's DayI am so blessed to have you by my side. I wish you to be my soulmate in every life. Happy Valentine's Day my beloved!You make my heart skip a beat every time I see you, I love the way youLove is not just about romance; it's about appreciating the people who make our lives special. Happy Valentine's Day!You know how I knew you were the one? You're the only person who can make me smile on the worst of days and I can't imagine spending a single day without you. Happy Valentine's Day Valentine's Day to the father of my children, the love of my life, the shining beacon of hope and joy in our lives, and the man of my dreams are my ride-or-die. Here's to being my emergency contact for the rest of our lives, my darling. Happy Valentine's Day are loving, caring and so nurturing. May our bond be stronger every day. Each passing day, your love gives me hope and strength. I love you so much. Happy Valentine's Day!“Here's to a day filled with sweet surprises, heartfelt moments, and endless love. Happy Valentine's Day!”On this special day, I want to shower you with all my love, care, cuddles, and affection. You are the reason for my success. I am blessed to have you by my side. May our love blossom, and we have a bright future. Happy Valentine's Day, my love!Happy Valentine's Day, wife. Hope your heart is full of love and your mouth is full of chocolate on this day. I promise to love and cherish you till I take my last breath.I'm so thankful to have found someone as weird as me. All I need in this life is you and me, and I know I am in heaven. Happy Valentine's Day, my love my beloved partner: You are the light of my life, and I am grateful for every moment we share. Happy Valentine's Day!In your arms, I've found home and you are the light of my life and the beat of my heart. I love you to the moon and back. Wishing you a lovely Valentine's Day my sweetheart!On this Valentine's Day, I want to remind you how much you are loved and appreciated. You bring so much happiness into my life. Happy Valentine's Day!Sending love and hugs to all my friends and family on Valentine's Day. You make every day brighter with your presence. Have a wonderful day filled with love!To my forever Valentine: Thank you for being my rock, my confidant, and my best friend. I love you more than words can express. Happy Valentine's Day!You are my love, my best friend. I am successful because I have you as my life partner. You are the epitome of love, and I am blessed to have you in my life. Happy Valentine's Day!May this Valentine's Day be a reminder of the love that surrounds us every day. Wishing you a day filled with warmth, affection, and happiness and every day, let's celebrate the power of love to bring joy, comfort, and meaning into our lives. Happy Valentine's Day!Roses are red, violets are blue, today is about love, and I'm grateful for you. Happy Valentine's Day!Whether you're spending Valentine's Day with a special someone or enjoying your own company, remember that love starts from within.

Life's greatest gift is love, and I'm grateful for every moment shared with those who matter most. Happy Valentine's Day!Love knows no boundaries and comes in many forms. Let's celebrate all kinds of love today and every day. Happy Valentine's Day!Here's to love that grows stronger with each passing day. Happy Valentine's Day to my forever Valentine!Happy Valentine's Day to the one who fills my heart with endless love and joy. You mean the world to me, today and always would be simply meaningless without you. \"I am grateful for the love and happiness you bring into my life. I love you so much. Happy Valentine's DayWith you, every day feels like a fairy tale. \"Your love is the greatest gift. Having you as my Valentine for life is the biggest blessing. Happy Valentine's DayYou are my sunshine on even the darkest days and you are my best friend, my love. Without you I am incomplete. You are my soulmate. Sending loads of love on Valentine's Day.

