UAE Temple Opening LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Inaugurate First Hindu Temple In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "UAE temple opening LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. BAPS represents a socio-spiritual Hindu faith rooted in the Vedas, pioneered by Bhagwan Swaminarayan in the late 18th century and formally established in 1907 by Shastriji Maharaj proposal of the Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi came during the first visit of PM Modi to the UAE in 2015 after which the government allocated land for the BAPS temple. PM Modi called this a“landmark\" move and thanked the leadership of UAE on behalf of 130 crore Indians of the opening ceremony of the temple, Sadhu Brahmaviharidas recognized the significant contribution made by the benevolence and camaraderie of leaders from the UAE. He also conveyed deep gratitude towards the rulers and officials of the UAE, emphasizing the robust bond between India's Prime Minister and the leadership of the UAE.

MENAFN13022024007365015876ID1107848884