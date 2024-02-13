Al Jazeera Journalists Targeted And Injured In Israeli Airstrike, Network Condemns

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a recent incident, Al Jazeera, a Qatar-based broadcaster, strongly criticized Israel for its actions, accusing the country of intentionally targeting and causing severe injuries to two of its journalists in a Gaza strike. Reporter Ismail Abu Omar's life is at risk and cameraman Ahmad Matar was severely wounded when the pair were hit in Gaza's southern city of Rafah Jazeera said the strike was a \"fully fledged crime which adds to Israel's crime against journalists\" and was aimed at preventing reporters covering the war.\"Targeting the reporter Ismail and cameraman Ahmad is a new episode in a series by the (Israeli) occupation deliberately targeting Al Jazeera crews,\" the network said in a statement Omar's right leg was blown off in the drone strike, while doctors were trying to save the left one, Al Jazeera said, quoting an emergency physician health ministry in Gaza said the two were hit in a strike from an Israeli warplane in the Moraj area to Al Jazeera, at least 94 Palestinian journlaists have lost their livves since Israel began attacking the densely populated Gaza Strip United States, Israel's vital ally, offered its \"sincere condolences\" over the injuries and noted that they were not the first Al Jazeera journalists harmed during the conflict two journalists have been admitted to the European Hospital, on the southern edge of Khan Younis city World Health Organization said Tuesday the facility is \"overwhelmed, overcrowded and undersupplied\" with more than 20,000 people sheltering in the hospital' government media office said it \"condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation army's targeting of the Al Jazeera crew\".The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strike when contacted by AFP, saying only it would check the details of the incident other journalists with the broadcaster have been killed during Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, while bureau chief Wael al-Dahdouh was wounded son and fellow journalist Hamza Wael al-Dahdouh was killed when Israeli forces targeted a car last month, along with another video journalist, Mustafa Thuria network's cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa was killed in a separate strike in December Committee to Protect Journalists has recorded the deaths of at least 85 journalists and media workers -- 78 of them Palestinian -- since the war erupted on October 7.(With AFP inputs)

