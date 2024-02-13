Valentine's Day 2024: From DDLJ To Jab We Met 10 Movies, Series To Watch To Celebrate Your Special Day

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Happy Valentine's Day: Today is the celebration of love, a time to express profound affection for that special someone in your life. Given that it falls on a weekday, navigating through work commitments can make planning a bit challenging. Nevertheless, cosying up at home with some movies and popcorn sounds like a perfect idea. Whether you're spending time with your partner, or friends, or enjoying some solo time, here are 10 movies and series to watch today Read: Valentine's Day 2024: Joke letters, mass weddings- How different ways countries celebrate love on February 14Dear ZindagiIf you are looking for something for self-acceptance or self-love, then this movie is a sure hit. Alia Bhatt plays the role of a young cinematographer navigating her life through breakups, family challenges, inner turmoil, and the complexities of love. When she meets Dr Jehangir Khan, she starts seeing life from a different perspective. The film is available on Netflix Read: Happy Valentine's Day 2024: History, quotes, wishes, messages and greetingsBefore SunriseBefore Sunrise is a movie about two strangers, Jesse and Celine, who meet on a train and spend a magical night exploring Vienna together. Their deep conversations, chemistry, and fun make this film a touching portrayal of romance. The film is available for rent on Amazon Prime Read: Happy Valentine's Day: Thoughtful gift ideas to impress your partner on February 14BarfiThis Ranbir Kapoor-Priyanka Chopra starrer is considered to be one of their career's best performances. Kapoor plays the role of a deaf and mute character whose bond with Jhilmil, an autistic girl is something to watch for. The film is filled with comedy, emotions and of course love Things (Seasons 1-4)If you are looking for something relatable, then this 4 season Web series is something you shouldn't miss. The story is about the live-in couple Dhruv and Kavya who are navigating their careers, busy life, and life challenges and with that all the small things they do for each other I Love YouGrab the tissues as this one is going to make you cry. Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler starrer is a story of Holly and her husband Gerry who dies of a brain tumour. But, Gerry has left a series of letters behind for Holly which gives her hope, helps her cope and gives new meaning to her life Indian's timeless classic romantic film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a must-watch this Valentine's Day. The film is a love story of Raj and Simran and how they meet during a trip to Europe and eventually fall in love. The movie later takes you through the ups and downs as Simran's father plans to arrange her marriage with his friend's sonRHTDMWhile some may now view the film as a red flag, it remains a beloved love story for many 90's kids. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein follows Maddy (R. Madhavan) as he falls in love with Reena (Dia Mirza) and goes to any lengths to win her. However, she finds out Maddy's truth. Will she accept him?Firefly LaneMissing Your Best Friend! If you are looking for something to celebrate your female friendship, then this is something that will melt your heart. Picture this: you and your best friend have always envisioned yourselves as lifelong companions through life, love, complications, relationships, marriage, kids etc. Yes, then this is the perfect Netflix recommendation for you We MetThis movie ticks all the boxes if you're in the mood for a Bollywood romantic comedy. Shahid Kapoor (Aditya) after facing setbacks in both his business and love life, encounters Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan) on a train. With the arrival of the lively and talkative Punjabi Sikh girl, Geet, Aditya's life takes an unexpected turn this Netflix series, Dimple and Rishi find themselves in an arranged marriage setup orchestrated by their parents. Dimple, with aspirations to develop her app, and Rishi, seeking a life partner, have contrasting outlooks on life. With different dreams in mind, their love story goes through ups and downs. This series offers a fresh perspective on arranged marriages and is a definite must-watch for those interested in exploring new narratives within this context

