Valentine's Day 2024: 7 Hollywood movies themed around the day of Love

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore love's many facets with these 7 Hollywood films perfect for Valentine's Day. From romantic comedies like 'Valentine's Day' to poignant dramas like 'The Notebook,' these movies promise to stir your heart and captivate your emotions

Stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. The story follows a young couple who fall in love during the early 1940s but are separated by World War II and class differences

Romantic comedy features an ensemble cast of Julia Roberts, Ashton Kutcher, Jessica Alba, and Jennifer Garner. The film intertwines various love stories set on Valentine's Day

This romantic drama stars Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler. The film follows a widow who receives letters from her late husband, guiding her through grief, encouraging her to joy

This romantic comedy stars Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The story is a modern retelling of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew set in high school environment

This romantic comedy stars Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. The film follows a wedding singer who falls in love with a waitress engaged to a wealthy jerk

Stars Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence. The story follows two individuals with mental health struggles who form a bond as they navigate their personal challenges

The plot revolves around a couple who undergo a procedure to erase each other from their memories after a painful breakup, only to realize they still love each other