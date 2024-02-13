               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Basant Panchami 2024: 7 Things To Buy For Good Luck On Saraswati Puja


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Basant Panchami, a Hindu festival that marks the arrival of spring, is often associated with the worship of the goddess Saraswati.



Here are seven such items



On Basant Panchami, people bring Saraswati statues or pictures home to worship. It is claimed that placing it in a prayer room or study space will bring knowledge.



Offering yellow flowers, particularly marigolds or jasmine, to Saraswati during worship is considered propitious.



Saraswati puja traditionally includes saffron or turmeric sweets as prasad. It represents knowledge's sweetness and the goddess' graces.



Yellow represents spring and mustard blossoms; hence, Basant Panchami is traditionally celebrated in yellow. Wearing yellow garments or accessories is lucky.

Musical Instruments

On Basant Panchami, buying or playing a veena, flute, or sitar is considered to bring luck and artistic inspiration because Saraswati is the patroness of music and arts.

Books or Educational Tools

Since Basant Panchami honours Saraswati, the goddess of study and wisdom, buying or giving books, pens, notebooks, or other educational materials is fortunate.

Art Supplies

For creatives, Basant Panchami is a good day to buy paints, brushes, canvases, and sketchbooks. It may boost creativity and art.

