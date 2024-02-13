Kerala: Wayanad Farmer's Cow Brutally Killed; Police Await Autopsy Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Wayanad: A dead cow was found the previous day near Wayanad, tied up for grazing in a field. Saneesh, a young farmer from Talur, Sulthan Bathery, noticed his cow reportedly killed. According to Ambalavayal police, they are looking into the incident's cause.

According to Saneesh, the cow was discovered dead on Sunday afternoon in the field close to the house. The carcass had its mouth, wrists, and feet viciously bound with a rope. On Sunday afternoon, Saneesh claimed to have gone to the cow's grazing area to untie it when he noticed the shocking sight.

The cow had gone missing by the time Saneesh arrived, and during his further investigation, he discovered a dead cow 50 metres distant. Saneesh claimed that since the cow was killed by miscreants, his daily income has decreased. Every day, the cow yielded roughly 24 litres of milk.



After performing a post-mortem, veterinarians sent the samples for analysis. Only the final result will reveal the cause of the cow's death. The Independent Dairy Farmers' Association called for action to give Saneesh, who lost his life-saving cow, the right compensation. The dairy farmers' group officials stated that the perpetrators of the horrible deed deserved to face consequences.