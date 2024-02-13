Kerala: Man Turns Violent, Attacks Employee During Scanning In Thrissur Govt Hospital

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: A man brought for scanning turned violent and attacked an employee in Thrissur Government Hospital. The man also damaged the machinery inside the lab. The incident happened last night at the digital radiography center in the basement block of the hospital's trauma care building.

According to the complaint, the young man beat up the employee, who was a technician, and tightly held her in the neck. The colleagues rushed to rescue the employee after hearing the commotion. The problem was further aggravated by the lack of adequate security personnel to stop the young man. Then the young doctor who was on duty informed the security personnel and relatives of the patients who were standing in front of the emergency department.

The security and relatives forcibly subdued the aggressive young man. As per reports, the young man had used drugs and was mentally unstable. The Medical College police also reached the spot and started an investigation.